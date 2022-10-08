Raymond James Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Target Price to C$35.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

