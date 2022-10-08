Realital Metaverse (RETA) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Realital Metaverse (RETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Realital Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $20,929.00 worth of Realital Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Realital Metaverse has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Realital Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Realital Metaverse Profile

Realital Metaverse’s launch date was November 30th, 2021. The official message board for Realital Metaverse is retawars.com/news. The official website for Realital Metaverse is retawars.com. Realital Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @retawars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Realital Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Realital Metaverse (RETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Realital Metaverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Realital Metaverse is 0.47226241 USD and is up 10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,151.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retawars.com/.”

