Realms of Ruby 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,767.00 (RUBY)

Realms of Ruby (RUBY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Realms of Ruby has a market cap of $5.74 million and $8,767.00 worth of Realms of Ruby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realms of Ruby token can currently be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00029447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realms of Ruby has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Realms of Ruby

Realms of Ruby (RUBY) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2022. Realms of Ruby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Realms of Ruby is www.realmsofruby.com. Realms of Ruby’s official Twitter account is @realmsofruby.

Buying and Selling Realms of Ruby

According to CryptoCompare, “Realms of Ruby (RUBY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Realms of Ruby has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Realms of Ruby is 5.72586426 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,036.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.realmsofruby.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realms of Ruby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realms of Ruby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realms of Ruby using one of the exchanges listed above.

