Rebel Bots Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,516.00 (RBLS)

Rebel Bots (RBLS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Rebel Bots has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $42,516.00 worth of Rebel Bots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rebel Bots has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One Rebel Bots token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rebel Bots Profile

Rebel Bots’ genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Rebel Bots’ total supply is 59,283,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,565,399 tokens. Rebel Bots’ official Twitter account is @rebel_bots and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rebel Bots’ official website is www.rebelbots.com.

Rebel Bots Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebel Bots (RBLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Rebel Bots has a current supply of 59,283,090 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rebel Bots is 0.14142704 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,041.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rebelbots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebel Bots directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebel Bots should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebel Bots using one of the exchanges listed above.

