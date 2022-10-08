RED Price Tops $0.0020 (RED)

RED (RED) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. RED has a market capitalization of $264,394.24 and approximately $22,209.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RED

RED’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RED Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED (RED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RED has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 130,000,009.3 in circulation. The last known price of RED is 0.002039 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,457.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ico.red-lang.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

