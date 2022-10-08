Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 481,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $42,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $37.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

