ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0003

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00866613 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002631 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin (RDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. ReddCoin has a current supply of 30,397,274,955. The last known price of ReddCoin is 0.00019459 USD and is down -46.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $15,242.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.reddcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

