Redlight Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.54 Million (REDLC)

Redlight Chain (REDLC) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Redlight Chain coin can currently be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00037667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redlight Chain has a market capitalization of $34.17 million and $2.54 million worth of Redlight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redlight Chain has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Redlight Chain Profile

Redlight Chain’s launch date was August 20th, 2022. Redlight Chain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,656,959 coins. The official message board for Redlight Chain is medium.com/@redlightfinance. Redlight Chain’s official Twitter account is @redlight and its Facebook page is accessible here. Redlight Chain’s official website is redlight.finance.

Buying and Selling Redlight Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Redlight Chain (REDLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Redlight Chain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Redlight Chain is 7.55604179 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,892,535.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://redlight.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redlight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redlight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redlight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

