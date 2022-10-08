Reece Limited (REH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Reece Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30.
About Reece
