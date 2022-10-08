Reece Limited (REH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30.

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, waterworks, and refrigeration products in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. The company also distributes irrigation and pools, fire, and kitchen products. It serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

