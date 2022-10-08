Reef Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.87 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $107.87 million and approximately $57.96 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,214,874,370 coins and its circulating supply is 20,214,849,870 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Reef has a current supply of 20,213,372,664. The last known price of Reef is 0.00547191 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $111,245,666.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reef.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.