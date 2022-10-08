Refereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.70 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is https://reddit.com/r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum (RFR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Refereum has a current supply of 4,999,650,000 with 4,999,180,100 in circulation. The last known price of Refereum is 0.00612699 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $389,862.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://refereum.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

