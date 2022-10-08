Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $116,280.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token token can currently be bought for about $18.82 or 0.00096439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,287 tokens. The official message board for Reflexer Ungovernance Token is medium.com/reflexer-labs. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official website is reflexer.finance. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a current supply of 999,715 with 193,796.49489032 in circulation. The last known price of Reflexer Ungovernance Token is 18.76169713 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $130,643.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflexer.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars.

