Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt Sells 1,100 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total transaction of $775,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,856,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00.

REGN opened at $722.37 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $652.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

