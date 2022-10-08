REGENXBIO Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for REGENXBIO in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.52). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.96) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 3.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $966.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

