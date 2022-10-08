Regis Resources Limited (RRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Regis Resources

In related news, insider Jim Beyer 48,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

