REI Network (REI) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

REI Network (REI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, REI Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One REI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REI Network has a total market cap of $29.36 million and $3.04 million worth of REI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REI Network Coin Profile

REI Network launched on March 4th, 2017. REI Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for REI Network is medium.com/gxchain-project. REI Network’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REI Network is https://reddit.com/r/GXS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REI Network’s official website is rei.network.

Buying and Selling REI Network

According to CryptoCompare, “REI Network (REI) is a cryptocurrency . REI Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of REI Network is 0.03078246 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,295,633.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rei.network/.”

