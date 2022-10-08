Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $178.27 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average is $185.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

