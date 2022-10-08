Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,668.83.

Relx stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Relx has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

