Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RELX. Barclays increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,668.83.
Shares of Relx stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Relx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
