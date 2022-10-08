Rematic One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,967.00 (RMTX)

Rematic (RMTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Rematic has a market cap of $708,509.95 and $13,967.00 worth of Rematic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rematic token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rematic has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rematic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rematic Profile

Rematic’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. Rematic’s total supply is 844,254,512,208,742 tokens. Rematic’s official Twitter account is @rematicegc. The Reddit community for Rematic is https://reddit.com/r/rematicegc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rematic’s official website is www.rematicegc.com.

Buying and Selling Rematic

According to CryptoCompare, “Rematic (RMTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rematic has a current supply of 844,254,512,208,742 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rematic is 0 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,786.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.rematicegc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rematic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rematic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rematic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rematic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rematic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.