Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.70 price target on the stock.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.19.

Renault Trading Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $6.00 on Friday. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

