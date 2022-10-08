Renewable Energy (RET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Renewable Energy (RET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Renewable Energy has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $13,846.00 worth of Renewable Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Energy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Renewable Energy has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Renewable Energy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.51 or 0.99998532 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002163 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063623 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Renewable Energy Token Profile

RET is a token. Renewable Energy’s total supply is 50,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,292,318,000,000,000 tokens. Renewable Energy’s official website is ret.life. Renewable Energy’s official Twitter account is @bscretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Renewable Energy

According to CryptoCompare, “Renewable Energy (RET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Renewable Energy has a current supply of 50,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Renewable Energy is 0 USD and is up 14.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,774.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ret.life/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Renewable Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.