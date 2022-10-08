REPO (REPO) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

REPO (REPO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One REPO token can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $497.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REPO has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is https://reddit.com/r/repocoin. The official message board for REPO is repocoin.io/blog. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REPO (REPO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REPO has a current supply of 356,999,900 with 22,573,353.99991 in circulation. The last known price of REPO is 0.07238775 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $470.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.repocoin.io/.”

