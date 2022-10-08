Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ecovyst Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ecovyst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSE ECVT opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 11,400 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 454,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

