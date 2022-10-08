Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.08.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.39.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,218.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

