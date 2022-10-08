Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcellx, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of ACLX opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $21,493,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $77,110,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $19,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

