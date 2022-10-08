Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.