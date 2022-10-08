Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 48

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 269.23% from the company’s previous close.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.21. The firm has a market cap of £143.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
About Resolute Mining
Further Reading
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.