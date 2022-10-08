Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 48

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 269.23% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.21. The firm has a market cap of £143.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

