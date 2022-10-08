ReSource Protocol Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (SOURCE)

ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ReSource Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReSource Protocol has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $33,022.00 worth of ReSource Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReSource Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

ReSource Protocol Token Profile

ReSource Protocol’s launch date was November 14th, 2021. ReSource Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,063,362 tokens. ReSource Protocol’s official Twitter account is @resource_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReSource Protocol is re-source.medium.com. ReSource Protocol’s official website is resource.finance.

Buying and Selling ReSource Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ReSource Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ReSource Protocol is 0.2266703 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,819.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://resource.finance.”

