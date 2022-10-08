Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.85 on Friday. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

