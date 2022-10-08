Restore Truth Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RTT)

Restore Truth Token (RTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Restore Truth Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Restore Truth Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Restore Truth Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $27,064.00 worth of Restore Truth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Restore Truth Token Token Profile

Restore Truth Token’s launch date was January 15th, 2022. Restore Truth Token’s total supply is 8,367,668,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,367,068,549 tokens. Restore Truth Token’s official website is restoretruthtoken.com. Restore Truth Token’s official Twitter account is @restoretruthrtt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Restore Truth Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restore Truth Token (RTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Restore Truth Token has a current supply of 8,367,668,134 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Restore Truth Token is 0.00014267 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $29,707.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://restoretruthtoken.com/.”

