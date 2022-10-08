Retreeb Price Tops $0.0273 (TREEB)

Retreeb (TREEB) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Retreeb token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Retreeb has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. Retreeb has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $141,369.00 worth of Retreeb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Retreeb Token Profile

Retreeb launched on May 13th, 2021. Retreeb’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,916,195 tokens. The official website for Retreeb is retreeb.io. Retreeb’s official Twitter account is @retreeb_io.

Buying and Selling Retreeb

According to CryptoCompare, “Retreeb (TREEB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Retreeb has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 546,916,195 in circulation. The last known price of Retreeb is 0.02595568 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $268,190.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retreeb.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Retreeb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Retreeb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Retreeb using one of the exchanges listed above.

