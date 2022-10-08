Retrogression Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RTGN)

Retrogression (RTGN) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Retrogression has a total market cap of $385,266.86 and $12,799.00 worth of Retrogression was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Retrogression has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Retrogression token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Retrogression’s genesis date was March 6th, 2022. Retrogression’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Retrogression’s official Twitter account is @rtgntoken. Retrogression’s official website is www.retrogression.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Retrogression (RTGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Retrogression has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Retrogression is 0.00039336 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.retrogression.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Retrogression directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Retrogression should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Retrogression using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

