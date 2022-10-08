Revain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $67.93 million and $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain (REV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Revain has a current supply of 85,061,485,689.83401. The last known price of Revain is 0.00079125 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $977,205.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revain.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

