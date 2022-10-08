Revain (REV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.88 Million

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $67.88 million and $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain (REV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Revain has a current supply of 85,061,485,689.83401. The last known price of Revain is 0.00079125 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $977,205.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.