Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RVNC opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $165,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.