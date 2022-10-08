Revenue Coin Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Revenue Coin (RVC) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Revenue Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Revenue Coin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $81,892.00 worth of Revenue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revenue Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,355.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00271609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00138900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00753775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00600918 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00257880 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Revenue Coin Profile

Revenue Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Revenue Coin’s total supply is 1,738,221,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,431,127 tokens. Revenue Coin’s official message board is revenuecoin.io/blog. The official website for Revenue Coin is revenuecoin.io. Revenue Coin’s official Twitter account is @revenuecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revenue Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revenue Coin (RVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Revenue Coin has a current supply of 1,738,221,687 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revenue Coin is 0.00180115 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $60,645.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revenuecoin.io/.”

