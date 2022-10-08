Reviewing China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) & Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Rating) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

China Networks International has a beta of -6.63, suggesting that its stock price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Networks International and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor -5.28% N/A -1.67%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor $2.24 billion 0.33 -$433.82 million ($0.29) -5.38

This table compares China Networks International and Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Networks International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Networks International and Clear Channel Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus target price of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats China Networks International on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, operation of public bike programs, and production services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or operated approximately 69,000 advertising displays in the Americas; and 430,000 advertising displays in Europe. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

