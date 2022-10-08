Reviewing Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) & Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Denbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Denbury 1 0 8 0 2.78

Denbury has a consensus price target of $96.72, suggesting a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.15 -$154.54 million N/A N/A Denbury $1.26 billion 3.66 $56.00 million $6.51 14.24

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Denbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -213.14% N/A -43.63% Denbury 22.38% 23.55% 13.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denbury beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.