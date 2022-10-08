Reviewing Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Performance Shipping and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,818.77%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

This table compares Performance Shipping and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -5.46% -2.67% -1.63% Imperial Petroleum -8.56% -6.77% -1.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.09 -$9.71 million ($4.17) -0.07 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.35 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Imperial Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performance Shipping.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Imperial Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

