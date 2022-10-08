Reviewing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Cue Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 6.12 -$73.52 million ($1.72) -1.97 Cue Health $618.11 million 0.81 $86.42 million ($0.30) -11.27

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid Micro Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -335.93% -26.28% -23.93% Cue Health -6.24% 5.50% 3.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.9% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cue Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.99%. Cue Health has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Cue Health.

Summary

Cue Health beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

