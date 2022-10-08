RevolutionGames (RVLNG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,448.00

RevolutionGames (RVLNG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. RevolutionGames has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $59,448.00 worth of RevolutionGames was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RevolutionGames has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One RevolutionGames token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RevolutionGames alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RevolutionGames

RevolutionGames’ launch date was December 27th, 2021. RevolutionGames’ total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for RevolutionGames is revolutiongames.online. RevolutionGames’ official Twitter account is @revolutioncoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RevolutionGames

According to CryptoCompare, “RevolutionGames (RVLNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RevolutionGames has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RevolutionGames is 0.00700713 USD and is up 8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $70,160.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revolutiongames.online/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionGames directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionGames should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolutionGames using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RevolutionGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RevolutionGames and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.