rhino.fi (DVF) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

rhino.fi (DVF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One rhino.fi token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004502 BTC on major exchanges. rhino.fi has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $91,640.00 worth of rhino.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, rhino.fi has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.48 or 0.99996830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001594 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022183 BTC.

About rhino.fi

DVF is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2021. rhino.fi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,085,721 tokens. The official message board for rhino.fi is rhino.fi/blog. rhino.fi’s official Twitter account is @rhinofi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for rhino.fi is https://reddit.com/r/rhinofi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. rhino.fi’s official website is www.rhino.fi.

rhino.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “rhino.fi (DVF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. rhino.fi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,147,147.6952941 in circulation. The last known price of rhino.fi is 0.88197621 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $104,564.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rhino.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as rhino.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire rhino.fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase rhino.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

