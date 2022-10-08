Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$54.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$54.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

RCH opened at C$36.48 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$32.35 and a one year high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$487.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3858718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

