Rikkei Finance (RIFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,998.00

Rikkei Finance (RIFI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Rikkei Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Rikkei Finance has a total market cap of $575,650.28 and $7,998.00 worth of Rikkei Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rikkei Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rikkei Finance

Rikkei Finance launched on December 7th, 2021. Rikkei Finance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,477,916 tokens. Rikkei Finance’s official website is rikkei.finance. Rikkei Finance’s official message board is medium.com/rikkeifinance. Rikkei Finance’s official Twitter account is @rikkeifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rikkei Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Rikkei Finance (RIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rikkei Finance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rikkei Finance is 0.00803378 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,431.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rikkei.finance/.”

