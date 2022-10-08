RimsofLegend (ROL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $697,320.85

RimsofLegend (ROL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. RimsofLegend has a total market cap of $697,320.85 and approximately $186,443.00 worth of RimsofLegend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RimsofLegend has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One RimsofLegend token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RimsofLegend alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RimsofLegend Profile

RimsofLegend launched on May 8th, 2022. RimsofLegend’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 tokens. RimsofLegend’s official Twitter account is @ss_rims. The official website for RimsofLegend is rimsoflegend.com.

RimsofLegend Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RimsofLegend (ROL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. RimsofLegend has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RimsofLegend is 0.01067067 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $100,211.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rimsoflegend.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RimsofLegend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RimsofLegend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RimsofLegend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RimsofLegend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RimsofLegend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.