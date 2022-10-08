Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,700 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,316.15 ($64.24).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.1 %

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,066 ($61.21) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £82.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,858.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,246.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.45%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.