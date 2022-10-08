Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,364.29.

NYSE:RIO opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

