Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) versus Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Sigma Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $63.50 billion 1.13 $21.09 billion N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -58.96

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 3 5 5 0 2.15 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rio Tinto Group and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.16%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.49%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

