RioDeFi Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $867,069.10 and $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. The official message board for RioDeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial. RioDeFi’s official website is riochain.io.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a cryptocurrency . RioDeFi has a current supply of 318,019,580 with 301,550,837.89 in circulation. The last known price of RioDeFi is 0.00792214 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $630,061.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://riochain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.